G. Willard King, Jr., 91
Shrewsbury - George Willard King Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2019 surrounded by family love.
Bill was born on March 18, 1928 in Worcester, MA, the son of G. Willard King and Minnie A. King. He was educated in Worcester public schools. He was a graduate of Worcester Academy and Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer in MA. He worked at Wyman-Gordon as Chief Industrial Engineer for 37 years. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury. On December 26, 1950 he married the love of his life Lois Prince. They were married for over 67 years.
He is survived by his son, George W. King III of Hampstead, NH; his daughter, Holly King of South Londonderry, VT; his grandsons, Jason King, Jonathan Rapphahn, Matthew Rapphahn;and his granddaughter Amanda Davitt and her husband Christopher. He has one great granddaughter Kelsey Davitt, two nieces, Susan Prince and Merrill Marsh; and four nephews, David Prince, Jonathan Booraem, David Booraem and Kent Booraem. His wife Lois passed away in 2018.
Bill was a skiing enthusiast. He enjoyed bike riding, sailing and camping with his family, along with woodworking. He and his beloved wife Lois were avid square and round dancers for many years. Bill and Lois enjoyed many years wintering in their condo in Cape Canaveral Florida following retirement. He was a volunteer at the Cape Canaveral Hospital.
Bill was a kind, supportive, loving father and husband. He took his family on many fun filled summer camping trips. In Lois he found his true soul mate. They complimented each other in so many ways. They were blessed to have so many years together. They are together again.
Bill was very kindly and thoughtfully cared for by the staff at Southgate and Jewish Health Care.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Mercadante Funeral Home, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, MA is in assisting his family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 26, 2019