Gail Ruth Belcher, 57
Webster - Gail Ruth Belcher, 57 years old, passed away at UMass Memorial Medical Center on June 7, 2019, after a long battle with brain trauma due to an automobile accident at the age of 18.
Gail was born in Worcester on December 25, 1961, to Louchlin D. Belcher and Carolyn V. (Anderson) Belcher. Gail graduated from Shrewsbury High School Class of 1980, where she was a cheerleader and member of the Regatta Team. She was an inspiration and loved by her friends at the Center of Hope. She was predeceased by her mother, Carolyn V. Belcher.
She leaves her father, Louchlin D. Belcher; her sisters, Carrie E. Belcher and Deborah L. White; her brother, Louchlin S. Belcher; uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins; and Sheena Glover Tate, her best friend throughout her life.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the First Congregational Church, 355 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Webster. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 16, 2019