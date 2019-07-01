|
Gail Patricia (Stone) Davidson
Dunedin, FL - Formally of Charlton- Gail Patricia (Stone) Davidson died June 10, 2019 at her home in Dunedin, FL after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband Carl Stone, her children Kimberly Rosales of Dunedin, FL, Stacey Jones of Richmond, VA and Craig Stone of Dunedin, FL, sister Lee Goodnow of Uxbridge, MA, brother Donald Davidson of Sturbridge, MA, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gail was born in Rhinebeck, NY on April 8th 1944 but lived most of her early years on a dairy farm in Charlton. Soon after marrying Carl she moved from Charlton and travelled extensively as an Army wife retiring in Dunedin, FL. Gail had a great love of family and friends. Gail's interests were knitting, jigsaw puzzles and crafts of all kinds.
A public memorial service will held on Saturday July 6th, 2019 at 2 PM at the Webster Masonic Lodge, 27 Brandes St., Webster, Mass. 01570.
A public memorial service for Gail's family, newest friends and neighbors will be held at a later date in Dunedin, FL during November 2019. Interment will be at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Bay Pines, FL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 3, 2019