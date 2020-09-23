Gail H. Green 77



Ballouville - Gail H. Green, 77, Loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away at home from lung cancer on September 12, 2020.



She leaves her husband of 53 years, Lyman Cutler Green Sr., son Lyman Cutler Green Jr. and his wife Laura, and their 2 sons, Adam and Alex, and son Matthew E. H. Green, of Monterrey, Mexico, and his husband Victor. She also leaves a sister, Lynn Vestel and her husband Bill Vestel, of Nichols, NY, a brother Guy Hutchings of Acton, MA, and several nieces and nephews. She leaves many friends, most notably her BFF Sandra Sadler, of Dayville, CT, and two lifelong childhood friends, Hope Barton of Brooklyn, CT, and Louise Faive of Vero Beach, FL.



Gail was born in Yonkers, NY, raised in Winchester, MA, and moved with her husband and children to Ballouville, CT in 1975, where she lived until her death. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. After her family, Gail's passion was creating miniatures and dollhouses and the stories they tell. She was an avid reader, loved words, and played a mean game of scrabble. She volunteered at the Killingly library creating themed displays for a number of years, to the delight of library patrons and staff.



Gail was a devout Catholic and a communicant at St. Anne's church in Ballouville until its closure, then at St. Joseph's in Dayville. She taught many and varied classes at both parishes. She was a teacher's aide in the Killingly Elementary School system for 9 years. She loved teaching so much, she went back to school and received a teaching degree from ECSU and taught at Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, CT. She was also a Cub Scout leader for Pack 43 in Dayville when her children were young.



The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Day Kimball Hospice for the kind, loving, and excellent care they gave Gail and the family. Thanks to their help, Gail was able to be taken care of at home and died surrounded by loved ones.



Services will be private.





