STURBRIDGE - Gail R. (Brooks) Johnson, 72, of Sturbridge, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
She leaves her devoted husband of 52 years, Bruce D. Johnson, of Sturbridge; her beloved children, Amy-Margaret Castellano and her husband, Brian, of Auburn, and Adam Johnson and his wife, Kelly, also of Auburn; her precious grandchildren, Brooke and Nathan Castellano, and Emma and Ryan Johnson; her sisters, Elizabeth Sullivan, of Fitzwilliam, NH, and Laurie Mullett, of North Swanzey, NH; as well as many nieces and great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews, cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents, Lawrence and Margaret (Pelkey) Brooks, Gail was predeceased by her siblings, Leonard Pelkey and Faith Aulis.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gail's family from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Masks and social distancing measures will be required upon entry. Her funeral service and burial will be held privately.