Gail E. Magion, 75Sturbridge - Gail E. (Donne) Mangion, 75, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23rd, 2020 in her home, after a long battle with Melanoma.She leaves her husband of 52 years, Richard M. Mangion; her two sons, James Mangion and his wife Thana of New York, NY and Ian Mangion and his wife Erin of Cranford, NJ; her daughter, Catherine Paschkewitz and her husband John of McLean, VA; her two sisters, Pamela Fitzpatrick and Carol Donne, both of Australia; and her three grandchildren, Badr Mangion, Emily Paschkewitz and Darcy Mangion. She was born in Melbourne, Australia, the daughter of James and Margaret (Carson) Donne. Gail received her bachelor's degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, in 1970, where she majored in biomedical science and her master's degree from San Francisco State University in 1972, where she majored in microbiology. Gail was a Medical Technologist and a Microbiologist. She worked at Exeter Hospital, Exeter, NH, Yale New Haven Hospital, San Francisco General Hospital and St. John's Hospital in Lowell, MA, retiring in 1987. Gail was very involved in her children's academic education in order to insure that they would be successful in life. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the Harrington Hospital Auxiliary and took a particular interest in its annual scholarship program. Gail was an avid swimmer and enjoyed exploring the world with her husband, particularly her return visits to Australia where she reconnected with her relatives and friends.A funeral Mass for Gail will be held on Monday, Nov. 30th, at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.