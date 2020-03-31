|
|
Gail M. O'Connell, 82
HOLDEN - Gail M. (Corey) O'Connell, 82, of Holden, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Jewish Healthcare Center after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the daughter of Philip J. and Lydia (Orfalea) Corey and was born and lived most of her life in Worcester. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of thirty-one years, John F. O'Connell.
In addition to her husband she leaves one sister, Jean A. Debs of Paxton, and four nephews: Dr. George A. Debs of Shrewsbury, Philip C. Debs of Paxton, Dr. Michael E. Debs and his wife, Jennifer of Naples, FL and Atty. Stephen W. Debs of Paxton, three grandnieces, Jaclyn L. Debs, and Stephanie M. Debs of Westborough, and Sophia R. Debs of Naples, FL and three grandnephews, Zachary J. Debs and Andrew M. Debs of Worcester and Michael E. Debs, Jr. of Naples, FL. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Margaret Moynihan of Northborough and her two sons, Atty. Sean Moynihan of Hingham and Kevin Moynihan of Saratoga, N.Y. She leaves several cousins, especially Helen Faucher of Shrewsbury, who was very special to her and many longtime close friends. She was predeceased by her nephew Atty. John Debs.
Gail graduated from Commerce High School. She then attended Worcester State College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1959. In 1962 she earned a Master of Education degree from Worcester State College. She went on to earn many more credits in elementary education and in the teaching of reading. Gail along with her good friend, Joan Trainor, were the Class Agents for the Class of 1959.
She began her teaching career at Middlesex Avenue School in Worcester where she taught third, fourth and fifth grades from 1959 until 1981 when the school closed. She had by then earned her certification in the teaching of reading which she taught at Grafton Street School until 1994. From there she continued teaching reading and became the Facilitator at the Greendale School until her retirement in 1998. Over the years of her career she mentored several students preparing to become classroom teachers. In 1997 she was presented a Thomas Jefferson Award for her support and contribution to the staff and children of the Greendale School. She was a member of the Educational Association of Worcester, the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the National Education Association.
Gail was a longtime member of the Greendale Family Y.M.C.A. She worked at keeping fit and for many years exercised and played tennis there. She was also a member of W.I.S.E. at Assumption College where, after her retirement, she took many courses that interested her.
She loved interior design, color and style. She supervised the construction of her home in Worcester that was built in 1984 and subsequently designed and decorated the home that she and her husband, John built in Holden in 1989. She had also been a member of the Worcester Art Museum and had just purchased supplies to begin painting again.
Gail was a lifelong member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral and at one time had taught Sunday School there. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Drive, Worcester, MA 01604.
Funeral services and burial at St. John's Cemetery will be held privately. There are no calling hours.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020