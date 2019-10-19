|
Gail M. Racicot, 64
Uxbridge - Gail M. Racicot, 64, passed away on Fr. Oct. 18, 2019 after a period of declining health.
She is survived by her daughter Tricia C. Clark and her husband Chris of Dudley; 3 grandchildren, Makayla St. Laurent, Jesse Clark, and Kristen Barnes; a brother, Wayne M. Racicot and his wife Paula of Uxbridge; 2 sisters, Beverly A. Bauman of Uxbridge and Barbara L. Aubin of Uxbridge, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Mark S. Racicot, and Kenneth Racicot.
Born in Whitinsville on Jan. 4, 1955 Gail was daughter of the late Roger R. and Theresa M. (Havalotti) Racicot and grew up in Uxbridge. Gail was a graduate of Uxbridge High School Class of 1973 and worked for many years as a payroll clerk for Alternatives Unlimited in Whitinsville. She also worked for the Christmas Tree Shop in Shrewsbury, as an overnight shelf stocker for about 10 years, until her retirement. Above all, Gail loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox fan who also enjoyed playing bingo, and card games with friends.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wed. Oct. 23, at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours at Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge will be held on Tues. Oct. 22 from 5-8 PM.
