Gail F. Raymond, 76Millbury - On Sunday, September 13th, 2020, Gail F (Jarvis) Raymond peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home at the age of 76.Gail was born on April 20th, 1944 in Worcester, MA to Roland and Lucille (Comtois) Jarvis. She was raised in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School in 1962. After graduation she went to work for Worcester Data Mat as a keypunch operator and worked there for many years. Then in 1965 she married her husband, Robert Raymond and settled in Millbury, where they raised their three children, watched their grandchildren grow, and as of recent have been living out their retirement years comfortably.Through the years Gail held various sales jobs but none of which she enjoyed more than what her hard earned real estate license afforded her. She found much joy in helping people achieve the dream of home ownership and especially enjoyed helping young couples find their first homes.Gail was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. To her husband she was a best friend and a woman who brought out the best in him. The conversations and laughter they shared with each other was endless, they shared everything in life together from enjoying their Cape Cod adventures at their condo in Brewster, to doing the more simple things such as enjoying a cup of coffee each morning.Gail had a few talents that centered around her home. Her cooking, in particular her meatballs were a family favorite. She loved to decorate and had a knack for keeping household plants and displayed them all around her home. She was a collector of antiques and original art, especially paintings that depicted scenes from Cape Cod, she also accumulated a modest collection of folk-art figurines from local artist, Judi Vaillancourt.All who loved her dearly will never forget the characteristics and traits that made her uniquely "her". Throughout her life Gail was an example of someone who enjoyed the simpler things in life and it complimented her personality well. She was true to herself and others, humble, reserved and while very proud of her family never boasted or bragged. She was a class act in every sense of the word. A hard worker and took pride in all aspects of her life.She will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband of fifty-five years, Robert Raymond; her sons, Kevin and his wife Sharon, Derek Raymond and his wife Danielle; and her daughter Erica Iacuzio and her fiancé Scott Courville. She leaves her grandchildren, Cameron and Bella Raymond, Sienna and Mia Iacuzio and Ryan and Christopher Kennedy. She also leaves her sister, Holly Oliveri, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.While she will be dearly missed by all, she was more than prepared and ready to pass. She showed up for her life, lived it how she wanted and hoped, fulfilling many goals and dreams along the way all the while maintaining her faith in God.Funeral and Burial arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to her church of worship, St Brigid's Church, 59 North Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527.An online register for messages and condolences can be found at