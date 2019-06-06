|
|
Gail Ann Sakaloglou, 59
Holiday Florida - Gail Ann (Wood) Sakaloglou, 59 of Holiday Florida, formerly of Worcester passed away Monday, June 3rd, 2019 in Florida, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Born and raised in Worcester, Gail was the daughter of Frank E. Wood, Sr. and Marie (Canzano) Wood, while attending North High School, she met George, the "Love of Her Life". After graduating from high School in 1978, Gail worked as a hair stylist for St Cyr Salon for over 20 years. Gail earned her bachelor's degree in Education and her master's degree in Speech 'Language Pathology from Worcester State University. She then accepted a position as a speech-Language pathologist with the Worcester School System at Gates Lane School, providing help to children with autism and various other speech disorders for over 15 years. After retiring, Gail kept busy designing and making jewelry for her two Etsy Shops.
Gail wrote in her obituary; "Goodbye to all my friends and family; To my son Anthony who passed away October 20th of 2016, whom I am now joining in heaven, I am happy to be with you once more. To my son, George; I am so proud of you and love you with all my heart. To my sisters in law, Katherine and Veta who became my sisters, and my cousin Lisa who has been more like a whacky sister, I love you all"
Goodbye to my lifelong friends, Annette and Lori, who helped me find humor, even as I battled cancer; To my college and beyond buddy Joyce and my work wife, Elizabeth who is an avid obituary critic. "How am I doing"? The same goodbye to my Florida "Bestie" Susan, who made the transplant to the South much more fun, and my Florida neighbor Phyllis who adored George and I and became my Italian surrogate mama across the street. My final goodbye, to the "Love of my Life", my rock, my hero, my handsome Greek Prince, who stayed strong for me these past years and cheered me on and made the battle worth fighting, George.
My parting advise to all of my loved one's is "Cherish each and every tic and toc, they are valuable beyond belief. Finally, here is a poem that I wrote when my life became priceless: Yesterday no longer is, tomorrow may not be, so squeeze the stuffing out of now, and with all of your being. Bye! "Love you all"
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Sunday June 9th from 3 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be held Monday, June 10th from the funeral home with a procession to St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 102 Russell St where her funeral service will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Burial next to Anthony will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please hand a gift card to a panhandler and tell them "God hasn't forgotten you" or make a donation in Gail's name my name to the Ovarian Cancer Research, care of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 50 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 9, 2019