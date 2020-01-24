Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Shean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail (Keenan) Shean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail (Keenan) Shean Obituary
Gail Anne (Keenan) Shean

PLYMOUTH - Gail Anne (Keenan) Shean, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Richard "Hockey" Shean.

Born in Worcester, MA a daughter of the late Owen and Anne (Mahoney) Keenan. She was a graduate of the Notre Dame Academy in Worcester Class of 1956 and also the St. Vincent Hospital Nursing Program. Mrs. Shean had worked as a nurse until her retirement.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Shean of Marshfield and a son, Michael R. Shean of Kingston, MA, 3 grandchildren; Ryan, Brittney and Amanda and 4 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Constance Taylor.

Private arrangements are by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beth Israel Deaconess Plymouth, Philanthropy Office, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360.

For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -