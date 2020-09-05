1/
Gail Smith
Gail (Spongberg) Smith

WORCESTER - Gail (Spongberg) Smith, 83, of Venus Drive died Thursday, September 3rd in UMASS Memorial Hospital.

She leaves her husband of 56 years, Raymond E. Smith, three sons; Michael Smith and his wife Arelene of Dudley, Christopher Smith of Leicester and Matthew Smith of Worcester, a daughter; Heather Smith of Marlboro, five grandchildren; Jacob, Nicholas, Sebastian, Sabrina & Nicky, two great grandchildren; Gabby & Gracie.

Gail was born in Worcester, daughter of Philip and Mabel (Lindahl) Spongberg. She was a medical

secretary for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time at York Beach in Maine. She also adored her dogs Nero and Oreo with whom she's now joined. Gail loved all animals and donated frequently to local shelters. She also loved family cookouts and holiday gatherings. But most of all, she loved any time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Smith Family would like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester and the nurses and doctors, of the 5th floor at UMASS, for their compassion and patience during her final days.

A funeral service with Covid 19 guidelines (masks and social distancing) will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at 10:00 AM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Morin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
