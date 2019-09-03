|
Gail J. (Wemett) Ward, 57
WORCESTER - Gail J. (Wemett) Ward, 57 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at UMass Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
Gail was born in Ware, MA., a daughter of the late Henry and Barbara L. (Rines) Wemett. She worked with her husband at Sunguard Glass Tinting for 25 years. Gail also worked for her son, Matt at All Seasons Landscaping for many years. She loved her cats and was a huge animal lover. Gail will be remembered for all her hard work and the kindness she showed everyone that she met.
Gail is survived by her husband of 30 years, Barry M. Ward; two sons, Matthew Ward and his wife Kaila and Eric Ward all of Worcester; a daughter, Leah Santos and her husband Nestor, Sr. of Southbridge; three brothers, Gary Wemett of Falmouth, Douglas and David Wemett both of Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Anthony Santos, Nestor Santos, Jr. and Arianna Santos; two nephews and many friends. She is predeceased by three siblings, Glen and Bryan Wemett and Deborah Awad.
A period of calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5th with departure from the funeral home at 11 am to Hope Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Gail's name can be to: Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA. 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019