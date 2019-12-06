|
|
Gail Zbikowski, 69
Westport - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother, big sister, Gramma, Auntie and friend. Gail, you will be sorely missed by all of us. Gail passed away December 4, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River after a two-day celebration of Thanksgiving, smiling, and laughing with her family. Gail courageously fought cancer for 15 years. She lived a wonderful life with her boys and the love of her life, Zeb, on Mower Street in Worcester. For her last years, she lived on Plum Island Point, with her dog Isabel, finding joy in sunsets, bald eagles and snowy owls. She also lived with her sister's family in Westport, making friends, playing cards and taking in the beauty of her surroundings.
Gail is so proud of her grandsons Nicholas, Adam and Nathan. She will forever be watching you all grow into happy, kind and successful adults. Gail enjoyed nature, especially birds, the stars, and horticulture. She professionally designed and planted extraordinary gardens and tended to her own vibrant backyard. She loved to talk to her family and friends on the phone and go for car rides to visit. Her understanding and dear advice will be greatly missed. Gail had a wanderlust and enjoyed many travels in her lifetime. She beheld Mount Blanc, was thrilled by an African Safari, experienced the grandeur of the West Coast, and loved to vacation at Rangeley Lake.
Gail was born in Cambridge to Caroline and Richard Kleber. She grew up on the Blue Hills Reservation outside of Boston and Beechmont Street in Worcester with her six siblings Ricky, Dianne, Ronnie, Donna, Russell and Katrina. As her siblings married Nancy, Jim, Kristine, Deb, and Mark, they had her nieces and nephews, Tommy, Teddy, Marion, Matt, Caroline, Sarah, Michael, Kelley, Henry, Laura, and Alaina. She leaves many adored cousins, an uncle, and her cherished Aunt Ruth; She had so many loving friends and family. Gail loved Forestry School and the Kleber Family Reunions.
Gail and her family would like to thank her closest friends: "You made me happy, laugh and smile. You were all special to me. Annie, Linda, Janie, Hope, Sharon, JoAnne, Barbara, Sharon, Gwen, Patty, Meg, Kerrie, Elaine and their children - you all know who you are - Jean Brierly, The families Powers, Duffy, Mitchell, O'Hagan, Cedrone, and the staff at Cyprian Keyes and Mount Pleasant Country Club."
She would like to thank Dr. Rooney and St. Vincent's Hospital, Dr. Caprario of Dana Faber and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and Haverhill, the Hospice team at Charlton Memorial, and all their kind staff who told us over and over "we love Gail" and took great care of her.
Gail is predeceased by her late husband James "Zeb" Zbikowski (2001). Gail leaves her two beloved sons and their families: Kurt Brierly of Newbury, his partner, her friend, Tara Mitchell and grandson Nicholas Duffy; Derek Brierly of Holden and his wife Rachel and grandsons Adam and Nathan. Gail departs from her brothers and sisters, their families.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held at the Westport Point United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a gathering to follow at the Paquachuck Inn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you take someone you love to lunch or dinner and remind them that you love them.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019