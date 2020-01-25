|
Galen L. Holmes, Jr., 78
Grafton - Galen L. Holmes, Jr., 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home January 22, 2020. He leaves his wife of 46 years, Helen (Szymkiewicz) Holmes, his children Galen Holmes and his wife Danyle and Robin Holmes, his grandchildren Jolene Ferreira and her husband Jeremy and Keller Holmes and great-grandchildren Skylar and Summer Ferreira. Galen was born July 30, 1941 in Brockton, MA, son of the late Josephine and Galen Holmes, Sr. He lived along the South Shore early in life graduating from Randolph High before he joined the U.S. Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. Following his military service he was a truck driver for Sweet Life for many years and also worked in the town of Grafton at the Town Hall and for the Sewer Department. Galen also was a devoted member of the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department at Station 2 in North Grafton for 17 years. He also was a leader for Boy Scout Troop 106 and coached his son Galen's Pop Warner football team. On Sunday afternoons in the fall you could count on Galen fiercely rooting for the New England Patriots. In lieu of traditional remembrances please honor him with a donation to Give2Those, an organization providing benefits to veterans and first responders at www.Give2Those.org. All are welcome to gather with Galen's family and friends Tuesday January 28th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will be laid to rest with military honors Wednesday January 29th at 11:00am at Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon, MA 01475. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020