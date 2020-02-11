|
|
Garifalia Dimopoulos 85
Hrisohorafa, Greece - Garyafalia Dimopoulos died peacefully in her sleep in the arms of her beloved husband Triantafyllos on February 1, 2020. Connie as she was known since immigrating to America in 1970 was born in Hrisohorafa, Serron Greece on October 6th 1934 to Ioannis and Rodi Sqourdis. Garifalia was the 2nd of 5 children and leaves behind her siblings Maria Drosodis of Paxton, Jordan Sgouridis, Dimitra Alexander, and Lola Lamotte all of Tampa Florida. Her brother Theodore died as a toddler. Garifalia & Triantafyllos married in 1953 and had two sons , Christos and Ioannis. She was an insightful and diligent businesswoman. Along with her husband they operated many successful businesses , Wayne's Pizza, Post Road Pizza, Orangeburg House Of Pizza, Countryside Pub and Pizza, Magens Bay Concessions and Zorbas in Charlton and Worcester. She was a devoted Members of St. Spyridon Orthodox Cathedral, and Cultural Center Hrisohorafiton-Alexander The Great. Her greatest success and accomplishment though, was as a loving and caring Matriarch. Her greatest joy was time spent with family. Garifalia is survived by her devoted husband Triantafyllos, her son Christos and his wife Nusa, her Daughter in law Katie, her grandchildren Triantafylos and his wife Gina, Theodore, Christos and Magdalena. Her Youngest son Johnny died last year on the same day as his beloved Mother. Donations can be made in Garifalias name to the Alzheimer's Charities
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020