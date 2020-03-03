Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Bishop Obituary
Gary K. Bishop, 63

Westborough - Gary K. Bishop, 63, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus. He was the loving husband of 13 years to Linda J. (Giovannucci) Bishop. Gary was born in Worcester and raised in Lunenburg, a son of the late Sidney and Helen (Hardy) Bishop. He was a graduate of Lunenburg H.S. and attended Fitchburg State College. For most of his career Gary served the local automotive repair industry as a sales representative.

In his earlier years, Gary enjoyed racing stock cars and later, watching the races with Linda. Together they looked forward to summer trips to Hampton and Salisbury Beaches, trips to the casino and apple picking with family in the fall. Gary had a kind soul and a loving heart. He found pleasure in the beauty of nature, most especially birds and rainbows.

In addition to his wife Linda, Gary leaves several nieces, nephews and his extended family through marriage. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ronald and Richard.

A calling hour will be held from 12 Noon -1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A time to share and reflect will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Burial in North Cemetery, Lunenburg will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, funeral assistance will be humbly accepted via FundtheFuneral https://fundthefuneral.com/gary-k-bishop .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -