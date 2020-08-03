Gary Blanchard

Gary J. Blanchard, 66WORCESTER - Gary J. Blanchard, 66, of Worcester, died peacefully with his family at his side, on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in his home.He leaves his wife of 38 years, Christine M. (Lamprey) Blanchard, his daughters Cassandra M. and Melinda M. Blanchard of Worcester, his brother Bruce Blanchard and his wife Denise of Worcester, his sister Judith Esper and her husband Robert of Beverly, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Melissa Blanchard in 1995.Gary worked in the bakery dept. of Stop & Shop at Lincoln Plaza in Worcester since 2001.He was born in Worcester, the son of Leo J. and Alvera R. (Mattei) Blanchard and later graduated from Doherty High School and Anna Maria College in Paxton. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Angels Church.Gary's funeral will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours with Covid-19 precautions, social distancing and face masks, are Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715.