Gary R. Carr
LEICESTER - Gary R. Carr, of Pleasant Street, died Thursday, Sept. 19 in St. Vincent Hospital.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Beverly S. (Butland) Carr, three daughters; Michele L. Brady and her husband Mark of Blackstone, Kimberly L. Carr of Suffield, CT and Lisa K. Carr of Beverly, four sisters; Barbara Alner of Iowa, Carole Olson of Whitinsville, Shirley Mulhall of Iowa and Sharon Barnett of Iowa, two grandsons; Kevin & Sean Brady, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers; Roger & Richard Carr.
Gary was born in Worcester, son of Edmund G. and Marion (Whitney) Carr. He was a printer at Mercantile Printing Co. for many years. He was an active member of the New England Fancy Guppy Association. He enjoyed gardening and graphic design. He was an avid New England Patriots & Boston Red Sox fan, anyone who knew Gary knew NOT to bother him during games. He enjoyed spending time with his family and has been his wife's caretaker for several years.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:00 PM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Burial in Mooreland Cemetery, Paxton will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 72 East Concord St. C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019