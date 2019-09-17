|
Gary Allen Chaleki
NANTUCKET - Gary Allen Chaleki passed away on August 6, 2019 at his home at 10 Field Ave. Nantucket, Massachusetts after a losing fight against Cancer. Gary was born March 14, 1956 in Worcester, Mass. the son of Norman W. and Joan C. Chaleski.
Gary graduated from the Grafton Mass High School and attended Roger Williams College, Rhode Island. He was employed at "The First Few Steps" of Worcester, Mass for several years, supervising, caring, and overseeing the needs of men and women with uncommon disabilities. He was also employed by "IKON Office Solutions" of Westboro, MA. He spent many of his years taking care of his aging grandparents of Mendon, Mass. His last two years were devoted to the daily needs and care of his loving mother and father of Nantucket, Mass.
The above noted concerns for his family and choice of employment reveals Gary's sensitive attitude and friendly nature towards others. Combined with his engaging personality and unique sense of humor and you can understand why he was loved by everybody. His loss left us with unforgettable memories of a wonderful person and beloved friend.
Gary was predeceased by his two sisters, Karen D. Reid and Lisa L. Chaleki; his grandparents, Benjamin and Helen Chaleki, uncles Donald and Robert Chaleki, uncle John Chaffee and niece Nancy (Chaffee) Michael. Shortly after Gary's death, his mother also passed away.
Gary is survived by his father Norman W. Chaleki; nieces, Emily Gurley, Kelly Reid, and Cameron "Camie" Strojny and nephews Robert (Jamie) Reid, Zachary Gurley, and Hunter Strojny; his uncle Richard and aunts Gail and Terry Chaffee; close friends, Tammie Marengo, William Chaleki, Patricia Garvey, Maureen Olesen, and Mary Kerswell. Gary will be especially missed by his devoted best friend for 32 years, Joseph Marengo Sr.
There will be a private burial service for Gary at Edward Lewis Memorial Cemetery, Friendship Lane, Nantucket, Mass. Family members and close friends will be notified of date and time.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019