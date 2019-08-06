|
|
Gary P. Gajewski, 53
Dudley - Gary P. Gajewski, 53, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home.
He leaves a brother, Michael N. Gajewski and his wife Mary-Ann of Webster; a sister, Maryanne E. St.Francis and her husband Roger of Charlton; 2 nieces, Kara St.Francis and Jenna St.Francis; an aunt, Rita Gajewski of Dudley; an uncle, Bernard Gajewski, also of Dudley; and his extended family at 21 West in Dudley.
He was born in Webster on March 11, 1966, the son of Norman L. and Esther A. (Senkarik) Gajewski and lived in Dudley all his life. He graduated from Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1984.
Mr. Gajewski was currently working at Price Chopper Supermarket in Webster where he was employed for over 20 years. He made many friends there.
He enjoyed playing his saxophone and liked entertaining the customers at Price Chopper around the holidays.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:00 AM in the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, prior to the service.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019