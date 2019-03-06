|
|
Gary H. Gardner
MILLBURY - GARDNER, Gary H. of Millbury, MA passed away on February 24, 2019. He was 84. Mr. Gardner was born on March 24, 1934 to Howard and Bernice Gardner in Worcester, MA. Gary is survived by wife, Christine A. Gardner; three sons, Mark (Celeste) Etre of Groton, CT, Scott (Colleen) Gardner of Shrewsbury, MA, and Gregory (Laura) Gardner of Merrimack, NH; six grandchildren, Kathryn and Matthew Etre, Caitlin Gardner, and Meaghan McClintock, Mollie and Alexa Gardner; and one great-grandchild, Rory McClintock. He is predeceased by sister, Carol Gardner. Gary was a Veteran of the Airforce, a Centrifugal Engineer, a Sutton and Millbury Police Officer, golfer and founding member of Clearview Country Club, motorcyclist, and snow mobile enthusiast. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his two cats Miss Kitty and Misty. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial contributions to be made to , by email at or by phone, 1-(800) 805-5856, or by mail 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A Wake will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM at Mulhane Home For Funerals, 45 N Main St, Millbury, MA 01527. A service will be held the following day Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Mulhane Home For Funerals, followed by a Graveside at Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St, Worcester, MA 01603.
To share a special memory of Gary or to leave the family a special condolence please visit his guestbook at
www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019