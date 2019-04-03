|
Gary E. Johnson, 77
Webster -
Gary E. Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 2nd at the Webster Manor where he'd been a resident for the past 18 months. He was a dedicated husband for nearly 44 years to his wife, Jean (Raymond) Johnson of Webster, MA. He was a loving father to his four children; leaving behind his son Duane and his wife Eleanor, his daughter Keri and her significant other, Michael, his son Erik and his wife Alicen, his daughter Tara Koziak and her husband, Derek, and his mother-in-law, Muriel Raymond. He was the proudest grandfather (Bumpa) of Kevin, Evan, Tyler, Colby, Erika, Garret and Mady. He is survived by his brother Wayne, and sisters, Linda Kwasniewski and Marsha Luksha. He was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Elna Johnson, his sister Wendy Stawiecki and his father-in-law, Eugene (Papa Gino) Raymond. He was the favorite Uncle (Honk) to many nieces and nephews as well as others who chose to refer to him as their uncle. If you met Gary once, he was your friend and someone you didn't forget. During his time at the Webster Manor, he became family with the staff on the second floor, especially Sam and Venice who cared for him like he was their own.
He was born in Millbury, MA where he graduated high school. He was a tremendous basketball player and high-jumper for the Millbury Woolies. After high school he spent 39 years working tirelessly at Norton Co., in Worcester, MA before retiring in 2005. Gary loved country music, camping, hunting in Vermont, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots and seeing his grandchildren grow up.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in honor of Gary's life on Saturday, April 6 at 10:00am at St. Louis Church on 16 Lake Street in Webster, MA. A private burial will take place at a later date at Mount Zion Cemetery.
The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
