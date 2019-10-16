Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookfield Cemetery
Brookfield, MA
Gary Olds Obituary
Gary W. Olds, 59

BROOKFIELD - Gary W. Olds, 59, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Gary was born on June 7, 1960 in Worcester MA, the son of Thomas G. Olds and Virginia T. (Slate) Olds.

Gary is survived by his fiancé Robin Shays; mother Virginia Olds; a daughter Monique Kimball & her husband Michael Crowley; grandchildren William Kimball, Anthony Kimball, and Zachary Russell; a brother Ronald Suffill & his wife Cathy Suffill; many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Olds.

Gary loved with all his heart; it is hard to put into words how truly wonderful he was. He was a socialite, that liked to joke around, and laugh. He enjoyed goose hunting, fishing, four wheeling, and listening to music. His passing leaves us heartbroken, but his memories will remain with us forever! Gary will be greatly missed.

A graveside service for Gary will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2pm in Brookfield Cemetery in Brookfield. All friends and family are welcome to attend. A celebration of Gary's life will follow in the hall at Wagon Wheel mobile home park in Brookfield MA. Pillsbury Funeral Homes, 3 West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
