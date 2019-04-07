|
|
Gary L Pasquale Sr., 65
Worcester - Gary L. Pasquale, Sr., 65, of Worcester passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends after a courageous fight against leukemia. He was born in Worcester and attended Burncoat High school.
Gary will certainly by missed. He leaves behind many cherished family members and friends. Gary was a locksmith for A.L. Purinton Corporation in Worcester and retired at the end of 2018 after 38 years. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Elks. Gary spent his most recent years living in Danielson, CT and gained many caring and loving friends that he adored. Gary loved his Corvettes and Mustangs, attending car shows, and going out with his friends for a good meal and dancing. He could build and fix anything and gave almost everyone a nickname.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. There are no calling hours. For a full version of Gary's obituary please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019