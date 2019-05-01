|
Gary G. Post, 62
DOUGLAS/AUBURN - Gary G. Post, 62, of Douglas, formerly of Auburn, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 29, 2019 after recently recovering from brain surgery.
He leaves his devoted wife, Laurel A. (Johnson) Post of 33 wonderful years; his two loving children, Steven M. Post of Worcester and Jennifer L. Tang and her husband Marcus of Brooklyn, CT; his father, Donald G. Post of Auburn; his brother, Robert Post and his wife Margaret of Auburn; his sister, Cynthia Bertrand and her husband Gary of Auburn; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews; his mother-in-law, Lorain Johnson of Auburn; and extended family member and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia (Cutting) Post and his father-in-law, Carl H. Johnson, Jr.
Gary was born in Boston and lovingly raised on the family farm, Hillcrest Farm in Auburn. He graduated from Worcester Academy, attended Nichols College and later graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in Agriculture Sciences in 1977.
As a young man, he enjoyed working with his family on the family farm and business, The Farmer's Daughter, Hillcrest Farm. This early experience allowed him and his wife to purchase their own Christmas Tree Farm in 2015 in Brooklyn, Connecticut which they named Laurel View Farm. Gary formerly worked as a Salesman in the heavy-duty truck industry for over 20 years.
Gary was a hardworking, talkative and very adept man who loved his family. When not working at the tree farm, you might have found him making his children's golf clubs, repairing their cars or in the kitchen making a batch or two of his famous Ginger Snap cookies. You may have even noticed Gary's love for collections; he loved to collect anything and everything from baseball cards, Nascars, to even Farmall Tractors!!
Relatives and friends of Gary's are invited to attend a Memorial Service honoring Gary's life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Calling hours and burial will be held privately for Gary's family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715. BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn is directing arrangements for the Post family. To leave a note of condolence for Gary's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019