Gary Richard
Gary Paul Richard

Worcester - Gary Paul Richard, of Worcester, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday Oct. 31, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.

He leaves his sisters, Carol A. Richard and Joyce C. Richard both of Worcester and several cousins. Gary was born in Worcester a son of the late Wallace & Lillian (Alix) Richard and lived here all of his life. He was a graduate of South High School and Quinsigamond Community College

Mr. Richard worked 30 years for T. J. Maxx Co. in the Loss Prevention unit and retired several years ago. He was a member of Holy Family Parish where he served as an usher for many years. Gary enjoyed sports including baseball and football. He loved animals and the outdoors. His greatest gift was being able to listen to people and help them get through their difficulties.

The funeral will be held on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church at Holy Family Parish, 35 Hamilton St. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, is directing funeral arrangements.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church at Holy Family Parish
