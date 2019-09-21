|
GARY MICHAEL RUSSELL
Worcester - Gary Michael Russell, 62, of Grafton, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Worcester, MA, he attended and graduated from Austin Cate Academy in Stratford, NH in 1976. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. For many years, Mr. Russell worked as a professional Mover for Bekins Liberty Movers of Leicester, MA. He was a die hard Boston Red Sox fan and a New England Patriots fan. He liked NASCAR and he had a passion for music.
Mr. Russell is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Marion Angelina (Varney) Russell, RN; devoted father of three daughters, Sindy Littlestar Francis, Jeniffer Elizabeth Russell and Casey Anne Russell; dear brother of Carlene Russell and Thomas Russell; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019