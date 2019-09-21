Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Russell


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Russell Obituary
GARY MICHAEL RUSSELL

Worcester - Gary Michael Russell, 62, of Grafton, died on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a long illness surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Worcester, MA, he attended and graduated from Austin Cate Academy in Stratford, NH in 1976. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps. For many years, Mr. Russell worked as a professional Mover for Bekins Liberty Movers of Leicester, MA. He was a die hard Boston Red Sox fan and a New England Patriots fan. He liked NASCAR and he had a passion for music.

Mr. Russell is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Marion Angelina (Varney) Russell, RN; devoted father of three daughters, Sindy Littlestar Francis, Jeniffer Elizabeth Russell and Casey Anne Russell; dear brother of Carlene Russell and Thomas Russell; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.

To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
Download Now