Gary A. Sobosik, 70
SPENCER - Gary A. Sobosik, 70, of Spencer, died peacefully on the morning of Tuesday March 10, 2020 in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Worcester to the late Anthony and Anne (Lechert) Sobosik. Gary was raised and educated in Auburn.
Gary is survived by his children, Stacie Balderas and her husband Manuel of Arlington, Peter Sobosik and his wife Belinda of Spencer, and Rachel Silver and her husband David of Seattle, WA; his grandchildren, Peter Jr., Ava, and Abigail of Spencer, and Adrianna and Katalina of Arlington; his long-time partner, Ellen Lindner of Spencer; his sisters, Paula Sobosik of Worcester, and Elaine Rota and her husband Mel of Uxbridge; his 4 nieces and nephews and 8 grandnieces and nephews.
Private services in Gary's honor will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, please share pictures or memories with the family at www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020