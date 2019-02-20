|
Gary L. Thacker, 65
WORCESTER - Gary L. Thacker, 65, of Worcester passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 14, 2019.
He leaves his loving wife, Deborah (Bucciaglia) Thacker of Worcester, he also leaves his sons, David Thacker of Worcester, Jason Thacker and his wife Kristen of North Brookfield, Kyle Thacker and his wife Stephanie of Union Grove NC and Kody Thacker and his fiancée Ashley of Knoxville TN, eleven beloved grandchildren, a brother Bruce Thacker of Alaska, a sister Zena Rivers of Deerborn, MI and several nieces and nephews including his closest niece and best friend, Linda Clark of Auburn. He was predeceased by a sister Alice Severt and a brother Larry Thacker. He was born in Detroit, Michigan a son of the late Cecil and Doris (Adams) Thacker and has lived in Worcester for many years.
Mr. Thacker worked 15 years as a Lab technician for Polar Beverages. Previously he worked for Phalo Plastics Corp. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Gary attended Excel Church in Leominster. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gary would fill the room with smiles and laughter when we shared meals together, his favorite being seafood. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, attending concerts, watching the Patriots and found peace at the beach. Gary was a lover of music and photography and he communicated by sharing a song and his pictures. To know him was to love him...
Calling hours are Saturday February 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. His funeral service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Crossing Over, Inc. 29 Nutting Drive Leominster, Ma. 01421.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019