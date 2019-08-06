|
|
Gary R. Whittmann, 72
WESTBOROUGH - Gary R. Wittmann, age 72, passed away on August 3, 2019 at UMass Memorial Health Care – University Campus in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Robin E. (Nicolay) Wittmann; his son, Joseph P. Wittmann and his wife Nathalie of Maplewood, NJ; his grandson, Grant Wittmann; a sister, Gail (Wittmann) Grube and husband Richard Grube of Fairport, NY; a brother-in-law, Peter Nicolay and his wife Marita; a sister-in-law, Sara Dufek. Born in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen M. (Connors) Wittmann. He lived in Westborough for the past 40 years. Gary was most recently employed at Securitas in Framingham for the past 10 years. He was an active member of St. Luke Parish and sang in the church choir. He was also a member of the Westborough Community Chorus.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 W. Main St. A memorial funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 10 a.m. in St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 70 W. Main St. Westborough. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westborough Community Chorus Scholarship Fund, c/o Carla Paulson Mason, 13 Old Faith Rd. Shrewsbury, 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019