Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Parish
70 W. Main St.
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Wittmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wittmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wittmann Obituary
Gary R. Whittmann, 72

WESTBOROUGH - Gary R. Wittmann, age 72, passed away on August 3, 2019 at UMass Memorial Health Care – University Campus in Worcester, after a period of declining health. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Robin E. (Nicolay) Wittmann; his son, Joseph P. Wittmann and his wife Nathalie of Maplewood, NJ; his grandson, Grant Wittmann; a sister, Gail (Wittmann) Grube and husband Richard Grube of Fairport, NY; a brother-in-law, Peter Nicolay and his wife Marita; a sister-in-law, Sara Dufek. Born in Troy, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Helen M. (Connors) Wittmann. He lived in Westborough for the past 40 years. Gary was most recently employed at Securitas in Framingham for the past 10 years. He was an active member of St. Luke Parish and sang in the church choir. He was also a member of the Westborough Community Chorus.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 W. Main St. A memorial funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 10 a.m. in St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 70 W. Main St. Westborough. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westborough Community Chorus Scholarship Fund, c/o Carla Paulson Mason, 13 Old Faith Rd. Shrewsbury, 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now