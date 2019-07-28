|
|
Garyfalia Voyiatzis, 87
Paxton - Garyfalia Voyiatzis, 87, of Paxton died Sunday, July 28th in Holy Trinity Nursing Home. Her husband of 58 years, Alexandros Voyiatzis died in 2010. She leaves a daughter, Chrysanthi Hatzopoulos and her husband, Trifon of Worcester; a daughter in law, Anna Voyiatzis of Paxton;
two granddaughters, Irene Koutromanos of Uxbridge and Phyllis Gertsios of Worcester; five great grandchildren, Alexandros, Ioannis, Tryphon, Fotini and Loukia; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Athanasios Voyiatzis; two brothers, Dimitri and Konstantinos; a sister, Domniki and a grandson, Alexandros Voyiatzis.
She was born in Greece the daughter of Athanasios and Eleni (Engonidis) Voyiatzis. Garyfalia was an active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and Alexander the Great, Greek Culture Center. Mrs. Voyiatzis was hardworking and enjoyed gardening. She was passionate about cooking, especially Easter Bread and Christmas Cookies. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Her funeral is Tuesday, July 30th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a service at 10:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Monday, July 29th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alexander the Great Culture Center, 880 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01610.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019