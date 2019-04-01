|
Gaston O. "Gus" Gauthier
Northborough - Gaston O. "Gus" Gauthier passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the age of 89. Gus was born in Uxbridge, one of 13 children to the late Hilarien and Cecile (Thibault). He was raised in Sutton and Millbury and remained in that area prior to moving to Northborough in 1962.
All throughout his life Gus worked hard as a farmer. For over 50 years Gus worked and oversaw operations at Intervale Farm in Northborough. He was well known for the abundance of fresh vegetables and eggs that he offered at the farm stand and supplied through local markets.
As hardworking as he was, Gus was also a family man with a loving heart and a generous nature. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Parish. Faithful to his Catholic faith, Gus was sure to make Mass, no matter what the day's work had required of him.
Gus is survived by his devoted wife of near 63 years, Jeannine M. (Champagne) Gauthier; six children, Roger and his wife Michelle of Holden, Denise Finch and her husband James of Nashua, NH, Carmen Jacques and her husband Mark of Worcester, Marc and his wife Maryanne of Dracut, Robert and his wife Dianne of Marstons Mills, and Claire Johnson and her husband Keith of Charlton. He also leaves 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; four sisters, Lucy Gauthier and Cecile Murphy of Millbury, Rachel Gauthier of Worcester, Evelyn Ricci of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Donald Gauthier of Millbury and Gerald Gauthier of Franklin, NH; many nieces and nephews. Gus was preceded in death by his siblings Therese, Roland, Clarence, Richard, Paul and Jacqueline.
Calling hours will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday, April 4th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5th, at 10am, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
As in life Gus believed in family, church and that no one should ever go hungry, his family respectfully ask that you consider a donation in Gus' memory to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Street, Northborough, MA 01532 (nfpantry.org) or St. Augustine Council Knights of Columbus #5724, c/o Bill O'Toole, 19 Omaha Ave. Northborough, MA 01532.
To leave a condolence for the Gauthier family, please go to Gus' Book of Memories at www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019