Gayle M. Mahoney, 55
LEICESTER - Gayle M. Mahoney, 55, of Pine Street went to the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her home after an illness surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She leaves her mother Audrey M. (Bolivar) Lovely, a brother Baaye Fevens and his wife Holly of Leicester; two sisters, Darlene D. White and her husband Jim of Spencer and Monica T. DiPietro of Worcester; three nephews, Kaiden Fevens and James & Jacob White, a niece Jessica White and a great nephew Jeffrey Roux and several aunts, uncles and cousins, her longtime partner and love of her life Robert Wolanski and his children Wade & Tucker Wolanski and Ashlee Wolanski and her children Lucy & Logan. She was predeceased by her father Paul D. Mahoney and a sister Stacey Mahoney.
Gayle was born in Worcester. She graduated from Leicester High School. She was an administrator at Bertera Nissan in Auburn for many years. She was a member of the Spencer American Legion Riders and a former member and past President of the Spencer Lions Club. She enjoyed her Harley Davidson Motorcycle, the beach and going to concerts. Gayle had friends throughout the United States and Canada that she loved to spend time. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed volunteering at the Second Chance Animal Shelter and fostering animals.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of Gayle's life at the Leicester Country Club, 1430 Main Street, Leicester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to; American Legion Post 138, 175 Main Street, Spencer, MA 01562 or to the Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020