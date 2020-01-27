|
Gayle M. Mahoney, 55
LEICESTER - Gayle M. Mahoney, 55, of Pine Street went to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family and friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in her home after a long illness.
She leaves her mother Audrey M. (Bolivar) Lovely of Leicester, her brother Baaye Fevens, his wife Holly and their son Kaiden of Leicester; two sisters, Darlene D. White, her husband Jim and their daughter Jessica of Spencer and Monica T. DiPietro of Worcester. She also leaves two nephews, James and Jacob White and a great nephew Jeffrey Roux as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves her longtime partner and love of her life Robert Wolanski and his sons Wade & Tucker Wolanski as well as his daughter Ashlee Wolanski and her children Lucy & Logan. She was predeceased by her father Paul D. Mahoney and a sister Stacey Mahoney.
Gayle was born in Worcester and graduated from Leicester High School. She was an administrator at Bertera Nissan of Auburn for many years. She was a member of the Spencer American Legion Riders and a former member and past President of the Spencer Lions Club. She enjoyed her Harley Davidson Motorcycles, going to the beach and attending concerts.
Gayle had friends throughout the United States and Canada that she loved to spend time with. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed volunteering at the Second Chance Animal Shelter and fostering animals.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of Gayle's life, all to be held at the Leicester Country Club, 1430 Main Street, Leicester. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to; American Legion Post 138, 175 Main Street, Spencer, MA 01562 or to the Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020