Gaylord B. Viner, 88Rutland - Gaylord B. Viner, 88, beloved husband of Joan (Littlefield) Viner, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital in Worcester. Born in Holden and raised in Rutland, he was the son of the late Lloyd Viner and Olga (Bryant) Viner Tensa.Gaylord was educated in Rutland and attended Worcester Boy's Trade High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was a member of the US Army Band where he played the Trumpet. Upon his return from the service, he met and married his beloved wife, Joan and together they raised their family in Rutland. During this time he formed his own band, The Melody Kings, and continued to play with his friends for many years. He was a highly regarded member of the Rutland Fire Department serving in many capacities, and as Fire Chief. Gaylord enjoyed a long career as a taxidermist. In his spare time he could often be found hunting, fishing and camping. Above all else, Gaylord was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 64 years, Joan; his daughter, Gayle Nowak of Worcester; two sons, Neil Viner and his wife, Michelle of Rutland and Gene Viner and his wife, Dianna of Strasburg, CO; his grandchildren including Maxine Gleason and her husband, Michael, Sarah Sheehan and her husband, Michael, Maria Nowak, Chelsea Viner, Emily Viner, Glenn Viner and Alexis King; nine, soon to be ten, great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Quatrucci of Cape Cod. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Glenn Viner.Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rural Cemetery, Rutland. Appropriate Covid-19 protocol will be observed including the use of face masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutland Fire Department, Gift Account, 240 Main St., Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home.