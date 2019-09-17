Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Gene Caranci Obituary
Gene Michael Caranci

WHEELWRIGHT - Gene Michael Caranci, 86, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019.

He leaves his daughter Ann Marie Lake & her husband Brian; 2 granddaughters Sadie Colarusso & her husband Eric and Emily Lake and her longtime boyfriend Allen Whitcomb; 2 great grandsons Tyler and Aiden. He was predeceased by his wife Betty (O'brien) Caranci in 1999 and a son Stephen in 1978.

Gene worked for the family business Caranci's Oil and Trucking and over 50 years as a proof reader for the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. He enjoyed bowling, Keno, casinos, spending time with friends and family playing cards.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 11:00am-12:30pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. Burial will follow with Military Honors in St. Josephs Cemetery, Barre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
