Geneva M. Dudley
Worcester - Geneva M. (Wilbur) Dudley, 95, of Mendon passed away Sat. March 23, 2019 in Countryside Health Care, Milford. She was the wife of the late Frank E. Dudley who died in 2004.
She was born in Mendon in 1924 the daughter of the late Carl and Nellie (Tucker) Wilbur and was a graduate of the former Mendon High School.
Mrs. Dudley had worked for 40 years for the former New England Telephone Company in Milford where she was a supervisor.
Geneva, along with her husband, loved to travel throughout the United States and Canada. She was a longtime member of the Mendon Unitarian Congregation and active with the church's Ladies Alliance. She was also a member of the former Mendon Grange and the former Telephone Pioneers of America.
She loved time spent with her family and was always curious about everyone's activities. She was also proud of her Native American heritage that is traced to the Nipmuc Indian Tribe.
She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews, many great and great-great nieces and nephews, and two first cousins. She was predeceased by two brothers John and Sherman Wilbur and a sister Doris Alberto.
Visiting hours will be Thursday March 28, 2019 from 9 – 10:30 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the Unitarian Congregation of Mendon, 13 Maple St., Mendon.
Memorial donations may be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
