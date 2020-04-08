|
Genevieve M. (Chiselski) Buxton, 101
NORTHBRIDGE - Genevieve M. (Chiselski) Buxton, 101, passed away peacefully on Mon. April 6, 2020 at her home, aside her loving family. She was predeceased by her adored husband of 41 years, Lewis D. Buxton Sr. in 1983.
She is survived by her son, Lewis D. Buxton Jr. with whom she lived, a daughter, Sandra Jenoski and her husband Raymond of Douglas; 5 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her son, Robert J. Buxton in 2002, and her sister Wanda Mazzuchelli.
Born in Whitinsville on June 4, 1918 Genevieve was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Odrobena) Chiselski and was raised and grew up in Northbridge attending their public schools. With the exception of a few married years living in Worcester she was a lifelong resident of Northbridge. Genevieve worked a few small jobs in the area mid life but worked for Data General as an assembler for 11 years up until her retirement in 1983.
Genevieve enjoyed playing bingo, going shopping with her cousins and friends, tending to her flower garden, feeding the neighborhood stray cats, and cooking- especially Polish dishes. Spending time with family was most important to her, as they were her pride and joy. She was a woman of great faith, a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church, and sang on their choir for many years.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Salmon VNA & Hospice for their outstanding care and support shown to Genevieve in her last weeks.
Genevieve's services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Patrick's Church, PO Box 60, Whitinsville MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020