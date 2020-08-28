Genevieve A. (Jolda) Kowalski, 101



EAST BROOKFIELD/N. FT. MYERS, FL - Genevieve A. (Jolda) Kowalski, 101, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020 in the home of her daughter Carolyn Cole in North Fort Myers, FL. Born in Webster, MA on February 17, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Baran) Jolda. She is survived by her sons Anthony R. (Marcia), and Thomas E. (Debby) Kowalski; her daughter Carolyn S. (Ronald/Skip) Cole; 6 grandchildren Ronald Jr, Robert and Cynthia Cole and Michael, Kenneth and Krystal Kowalski; 4 great grand children Michael, Katrena and Elizabeth Cole, and Jackilyn Melanson; 4 great great grandchildren, Joseph and Anthony Santos, Genevieve and Mila Melanson and Vivianne Santos who will be born in November and not get to meet her beloved babchi, and two step grandchildren Seth & Alec Pickard. She was predeceased by her late husband Anthony (Tony) Kowalski, 2 sisters Nellie Bonczyk (Ted) and Stasia Kawiaka (Ted), and 3 brothers William (Bessie), Edward (Irene), and Louis (Jeanette) Jolda, and her beloved granddaughter Christine Cole Ingalls (David). Jenny worked for many years at the former Brookfield Athletic Shoe Co and later at Chess King warehouse in Worcester. She was a member of St John the Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and later with family and friends. Jenny enjoyed many years of riding her bicycle around East Brookfield and stopping to visit with its many residents. She was joined in Florida by her devoted grand daughter Cindy Cole, who had been her second caregiver during her final years and Jackilyn, Genevieve, and Mila Melanson. No memorial events are currently scheduled. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when her whole family is able to come together. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer.





