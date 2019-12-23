|
|
Genowefa Jurewicz, 93
Worcester - Genowefa (Kaminska) Jurewicz, 93, of Worcester died peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Jurewicz leaves her daughter, Helena Mayette and her husband, Henry of Worcester with whom she made her home; two sons, Tadeusz Jurewicz and his wife, Magdalena of Millbury and Wladyslaw Jurewicz and his wife, Miroslawa of Poland, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Genowefa was born in Dzialuny, Poland a daughter of the late Aleksander and Helena (Najmowicz) Kaminski. She was predeceased by her husband, Antoni Jurewicz and all of her siblings. Mrs. Jurewicz has lived in Worcester for 15 years.
Mrs. Jurewicz worked as an assembler in electronic parts manufacturing and retired many years ago. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Genowefa loved spending time with her family. She was an avid gardener working and tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens.
The calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. in HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. The funeral Mass will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. Burial will be in Poland.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019