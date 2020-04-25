|
George F. Aubin, Sr. in Ph.D., 81
Worcester - George F. Aubin, Sr., in Ph.D., 81, of Worcester, a long-time professor at Assumption College died Thursday, April 23rd (Saint George's Day) in UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus. His wife of 61 years, Judith M. (Atanasoff) Aubin died in February. He leaves his children, Judith M. Mancini and her husband, Anthony of Orlando, FL, George F. Aubin, Jr. and his wife, Amanda of Oakham, Gregory P. Aubin of Worcester, Nanette M. Smith and her husband, Robert of North Grafton, Gerard T. Aubin and his wife, Michele, Glenn M. Aubin, Nicole H. Aubin, and Jillienne S. Church and her husband, Jonathan all of Worcester; his eight grandchildren; Andrew Smith and his fiancée, Briana Scola, Jessica LeVasseur and her husband, Kyle, Jacob Aubin, Jordan Aubin, Jared Aubin, Lauren Church, Nathan Church, and Madeleine Church. He is also survived by his beloved siblings Donald Aubin and his wife, Rita of Centreville, VA, Jo-Anne Sura and her husband, William of Trumbull, CT, Gerald Aubin and his wife, Barbara of Trumbull, CT, Mary Beth Franzese and her husband, John of Shelton, CT, Theresa Bogan of Milford, CT, Janice Krol and her husband, Russell of Trumbull, CT, Brian Aubin and his wife, Jenni of Mooresville, NC, Denise Reagan and her husband, Jamey of High Point, NC, Bernadette Allan and her husband, James of Shelton CT, and Amy Stavola, partner of Raymond Aubin, of Shelton, CT; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Hilary Smith in 1987 and his brother, Raymond Aubin on April 6th.
He was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late George N. and Ellen (Schmidlin) Aubin. George graduated from Assumption College with a Bachelor's degree in 1960 and a Master's degree in 1962. In 1972, he graduated from Brown University with a Ph.D. in Linguistics and continued his post-doctoral studies at MIT, Bowdoin College and Middlebury College. George retired in 2006 from Assumption College where he taught French, Linguistics, and American Indian Studies for over 43 years. George attended many Algonquian conferences in the United States and Canada, researched Native American languages, and published numerous articles and dictionaries throughout his career. While at Assumption, he was Chair of the French Department and served on many committees and formed lifelong friendships with many of his colleagues. Teaching was his passion and he influenced the lives of many students. He was proud of his Assumption legacy and was honored to hand out diplomas to his graduating children and grandchildren, each with a warm embrace.
Music was another one of his great passions where he played piano in several local bands and at campus events with his son Glenn, who played drums. Family gatherings were cherished events where George led sing-alongs full of love, "loud" laughter and joy. To George, moments spent together with family were priceless. He also enjoyed making memories traveling with his wife, Judith, and extended family. His genuine smile, hearty laugh, sense of humor and warm presence will be greatly missed.
George was a member of Christ the King Church and the former St. Charles Borromeo Church where he served as an offertory collector.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary Health Care Center for the compassion and care George received over the past few years.
Funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be private. There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Health Care Center, 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020