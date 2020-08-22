George Bellerose

George E. Bellerose, 81Charlton - George E. Bellerose, age 81, of Charlton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane D. (Young) Bellerose of Charlton; his son Kevin Bellerose, daughter-in-law Dawn, and granddaughter Olivia of Melbourne, Florida; his daughter Kimberly Makara, daughter-in-law Maddie, and granddaughter Leela of Charlton; and his adopted son Adam Irvine and daughter-in-law Selma of Southbridge. He was predeceased by his parents Auguste and Marie (Paquin) Bellerose and his siblings Roger Bellerose, Roland Bellerose, Gloria (Bellerose) Cloutier, and Raymond Bellerose. He also leaves behind many extended family and friends.George was born in Southbridge on July 9, 1939, and lived in several cities while pursuing his career as an airline representative. He lived in Kansas City, Missouri, while attending Weaver Airline School. Then, he joined Delta Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia, and was assigned to their New York City office in 1959. Later, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he was employed by Calhoun Travel Service. Thereafter, he joined American Airlines in 1962 and worked in Hartford, Connecticut, for several years as an Instructor and Supervisor of the Canadian Division.George loved his family and especially his grandchildren, Leela and Olivia, from whom he received a great deal of love. George was always amazed at how smart they are. He loved the company of his wife Diane, his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Dawn, and his daughter Kimberly and daughter-in-law Maddie. He enjoyed being able to pray the rosary in his screen room with his adopted son Adam and daughter-in-law Sally. He took so much joy in the many visits with relatives and friends.George was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton. He also dedicated his whole life to helping and supporting family, friends, and those in need. He was a true Christian, whose life was completely devoted to God. George was a ray of sunshine and always brought a smile to people's faces. He had a natural ability to touch people's hearts within minutes of meeting. He was loved by everyone and will be deeply missed by all. He was and always will be the rainbow after the rain.Calling hours will be at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy St., Southbridge, on Monday, August 24, 2020, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The funeral mass will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 10 H Putnam Rd. Extension, Charlton. The burial will be at the New Notre Dame Cemetery at the family's discretion at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, P.O. Box 338, Charlton City MA 01508, and to Notre Dame Church, c/o St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton Street, Southbridge, MA 01550George's family wishes to thank all of you, our family, friends, and loved ones, for your prayers and words of comfort.