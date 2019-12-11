|
George "Buddy" Bissonnette, Jr., 67
WORCESTER - George "Buddy" Bissonnette, Jr., 67, of Worcester passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.
He leaves his loving wife, Frances (Kovacs) Bissonnette; a son, George Bissonnette, III and his wife Christina Boyer of Worcester; a sister, Dale Abbott and her husband, Alan of Worcester; a brother, Paul Bissonnette of Webster and many nieces and nephews. Five brothers, John, James, Peter, Michael and Daniel predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of George and Pearl (Swenson) Bissonnette and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School. Buddy worked in roofing and construction in Worcester, before retiring.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street with visiting hours from 9 until 10:45 am and service beginning at 10:45 am. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019