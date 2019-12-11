Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Avenue
Paxton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bissonnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bissonnette Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Bissonnette Jr. Obituary
George "Buddy" Bissonnette, Jr., 67

WORCESTER - George "Buddy" Bissonnette, Jr., 67, of Worcester passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at home.

He leaves his loving wife, Frances (Kovacs) Bissonnette; a son, George Bissonnette, III and his wife Christina Boyer of Worcester; a sister, Dale Abbott and her husband, Alan of Worcester; a brother, Paul Bissonnette of Webster and many nieces and nephews. Five brothers, John, James, Peter, Michael and Daniel predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of George and Pearl (Swenson) Bissonnette and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School. Buddy worked in roofing and construction in Worcester, before retiring.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler Street with visiting hours from 9 until 10:45 am and service beginning at 10:45 am. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

www.lindquistlundin.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -