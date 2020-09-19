George M. Bryant, 83
Shrewsbury - George M. Bryant, 83, died peacefully while holding his "bride's" hand on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. George was born alongside his twin sister, Martha, on February 22, 1937 in Worcester. He was the son of the late Arthur and Emma (Christensen) Bryant. Raised and educated in Shrewsbury, George was a graduate of the former Major Howard Beal High School Class of 1956. While in high school, he played baseball and served as one of the captains of his football team. Shortly after graduation, George entered the Marine Corps. He proudly served his country as a Corporal. He met the love of his life Carol Johnson in junior high and, upon meeting her, immediately told his friends he was going to marry her one day. They began dating in eighth grade and continued dating throughout his service in the Marines. They were married on June 7, 1958, in St. Anne's Church. Together George and Carol raised their four children in Shrewsbury. Carol's commitment to the vows she made to George were a constant over the years. Her love for him was immeasurable and there was nothing she wouldn't do for him. George worked in the automobile industry for many years, up until he retired. He also loved horses; he trained, raced, and drove harness horses as a young man and continued to enjoy horse racing for the rest of his life. However, George's favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to any time he spent with them. More recently, due to COVID, he looked forward to receiving pictures, phone calls, and videos when they couldn't visit.
Celebrating his life, legacy, and love is his wife of 62 years, Carol R. (Johnson) Bryant; their children, Darlene Golden and her husband Tom of Shrewsbury, Gayle Bryant and her long-time companion John Silva of Shrewsbury, George Bryant Jr. and his wife Angela of Shrewsbury, Kathleen Harmon-Weaver and her husband John of Northborough; 7 grandchildren; James Golden, Jill Crowton and her husband Jonathan, Larissa Bryant, Jocelyn Harmon, Emma Bryant, Brydon Harmon and his wife Maddie, and Abby Bryant; 4 great-grandchildren; Brielle, Jonathan Jr., and Madeline Crowton and Caleb Bryant; his sister Barbara (Bryant) and husband Ray Harlow of Shrewsbury, and his brother-in-law Frederick LeClaire of Oxford. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends who brought great joy to his life and he felt blessed for any time he could spend with them.
George was pre-deceased by his parents, Arthur and Emma (Christensen) Bryant, his twin sister Martha Bryant, sisters Madelyn "Lyn" Maguire, Shirley Borglund, Vivian LeClaire, and his brother Arthur H. Bryant Jr.
George's family would like to recognize the ICU staff at UMass Medical in Worcester for the incredible care he received and their kindness to the family during this most difficult time. Due to COVID-19, the family is unable to celebrate George's life as they had wished. All services will be private.
