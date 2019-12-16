|
George T. Burke, 76
Clinton - George T. Burke, 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Barbara (Hamilton) Burke; his children, Sherry Bradshaw of Worcester; Michael Burke of Clinton; and Kristen Kobus of Dorchester; 3 grandchildren, Tyler Campbell of Clinton; Ashley Kobus of Fitchburg; and Madyson Rand of Dorchester. He leaves his siblings and their spouses: Mary Millett of Oxford; Robert Burke of FL; Thomas Burke & Nancy of Sterling; Loretta Rotti & Richard of Clinton; and Julie Watterson of NY; sister-in-law Dona Burke of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by siblings: Margaret "Peggy" Whaley, Kathryn Weeks, Francis, Paul, Jack, William, and James Burke.
George was born in Clinton to the late John & Gladys (Nettle) Burke. He attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1961. George proudly served our nation in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Corporal following four years of service during the Vietnam War. He returned home safely and began his career in wire and cable, working as a supervisor with Rockbestos Surprenant and later Alpha Wire for nearly twenty years. George was later employed as a custodian for the Clinton High School, from where he ultimately retired. A friend of Bill W., George was a sponsor for many working to achieve sobriety and was always willing to help anyone in need. Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, George could bring laughter to any occasion; most notably in the company of family and friends while playing cards or a game of golf at Cyprian Keyes. He was a dedicated lifelong fan of the New England Patriots, having never missed a game. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, who will be dearly missed and forever remembered. Funeral services are to be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5-7PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of George Burke to: Special Olympics of MA-512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
