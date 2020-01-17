|
|
Rob Campbell, 73
WORCESTER - George Robert Campbell, 73, of Worcester, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital after an illness.
The love of Rob's life, his wife Diane F. (Holochwost) Campbell, died in 2013, after spending 44 years together.
Rob leaves three children, Katherine Campbell of Worcester, Martha Campbell of Cherry Valley, and Patrick Campbell and his wife Angela of Glen Burnie, MD; two grandchildren, Conway and Joy Campbell; a brother Rev. Paul Campbell of Cherry Valley; a sister Martha Ann Rower and her husband Edward of San Diego, CA; two brothers-in-law, James Holochwost and his wife Pamela of Kenosha, WI. and Alan Holochwost and his wife Laura of Phoenix, AZ; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Campbell of La Mesa, CA and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His brothers, James and William Campbell, predeceased him.
Rob was born in Worcester, son of William A. and Martha V. (Dishart) Campbell, and grew up in Cherry Valley. He graduated from Leicester High School in 1964. He went to the College of the Holy Cross for a year before attending the Culinary Institute of America, then in New Haven, CT.
After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spent his four years in the Navy as a cook in the submarine fleet onboard the U.S.S. Halfbeak. After his Honorable Discharge, Rob went on to work many interesting jobs, including Chef at the Contemporary Hotel when Disney World first opened in 1971.
For 32 years, Rob was a chef with Chartwell Food Services at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Morgan Hall, and retired in 2016. His many friends and colleagues there will remember his consummate professionalism and dedication to his work.
Rob was a true family man and taught his children many valuable lessons about life, generosity and the value of hard work. "Grampy" absolutely loved and adored his two grandchildren, Conway and Joy and relished every minute he spent with them, and was always pulling out new pictures to show his friends.
Rob was a "jack of all trades" and was always willing to share those skills and help anyone he knew using his many talents, from woodworking to cooking. His generous spirit and engaging personality made him an immediate friend and his ability to tell stories and jokes will forever be remembered. He was a devoted lector and member of Christ the King Church.
The funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 25, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Leicester will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be made to Christ the King Church.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020