George Daoust
George W. Daoust

Milford - George W. Daoust, 79, of Milford passed away Mon. Oct. 26, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith M. (Herbert) Daoust.

George born in Worcester the son of the late George and Delores (Dufault) Daoust and was a graduate of North High School, Worcester and worked as the maintenance supervisor at the Milford Town Library for 22 years.

In addition to his wife Judith for 54 years, he is survived by two daughters, Brenda Y. Wong and her husband Jeffrey of Alaska and Donna D. Goldberg and her husband Alan of Milford, two brothers, Emile Daoust and his wife Margaret of Leicester, Donald Daoust and his wife Maryjane of Charlton, one sister, Yvonne Roberts of Charlton, three grandsons, Jake Goldberg, Alex Goldberg and Logan Wong and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours Mon. November 2, 2020 from 10 – 11 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home.

Burial to follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton.

Facial covering and physical distancing are required.

www.bumafuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
