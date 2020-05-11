|
George R. DeCoteau 86
Shrewsbury - George R. DeCoteau, 86, a long time Shrewsbury resident, beloved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Hospital, Worcester, MA.
George was born December 2, 1933 in Worcester, the oldest of three children of George L and Florence R. (Gaimari) DeCoteau. Graduating from North High School, Worcester, he furthered his education at Holy Cross College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1956. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. Upon returning home he joined the Kmart Company, where he proudly worked for 35 years, in various US locations, retiring as a General Manager in 1994.
George, known by all who loved him as Gigi, leaves behind his brother and best friend, Robert F. Decoteau and wife Brenda of Shrewsbury, his loving sister Marlene M. Shannon and her husband Douglas of Paxton. Uncle Gigi will also be dearly missed by his five nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.
George was an avid sports fan who always supported hometown teams, regardless of where he lived. He was a season ticket holder for many teams and wore his team colors proudly. Along with his brother Bobby, Gigi would travel around the US to attend one game in each new baseball stadium ultimately, their adventures taking them all the way to a game in Tokyo Japan. George was a member of St. Anne's Church and an active member of the Shrewsbury community. He was a greeter at Shrewsbury High School, member of the Shrewsbury Senior Center, Assistant Treasurer of Shrewsbury Historical Society and volunteered anywhere his hometown needed help. Often seen around town, whether walking in Veteran's Day parades, having breakfast with friends at the local diner, George was committed to his community and his family. His kind, humble and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roger's Café, part of the Shrewsbury Senior Center, Shrewsbury, MA
George's funeral mass will be held Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 10:00 am in St Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Due to the limit on participants in the building, his service can be watched online by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking live services. George will then be buried with U.S. Army honors alongside his parents in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020