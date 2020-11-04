George "Sonny" DionNorth Grosvenordale, CT - George "Sonny" Dion of North Grosvenordale, CT and Wells, Maine died peacefully at Christopher House in Worcester, MA on Monday, November 2nd at the age of 81 after a lengthy illness. Born on January 4th, 1939 in Worcester, MA to Geroge Dion Sr. and Claudia Agnes (Rivard) Dion. He was predeceased by his wife, the love of his life, Lorna Mae (Poole) Dion. For 55 years, he was a devoted member of Saint Ann's Church and found eternal comfort in his faith. He served in the U.S. Navy at the tail end of the Korean War. He received a degree in civil engineering and worked as a sales engineer at Framingham Welding and Engineering.George was a fun, kind-hearted, sensitive soul forever helpful to those in need. He enjoyed many family days at the beach with his children and grandchildren. On weekends, he never missed an opportunity to hop in his truck or vintage Mustang (that he lovingly restored), turn on the radio and head out to yard sales, antique shows, or exploring the backroads of Maine or CT. To family, friends, and neighbors he was known as "Mr. Fix-It", a title he deservedly earned and relished.He had an independent spirit, and was just as comfortable striking up conversations with a friendly stranger as he was spending quiet time alone building stone walls, repairing anything that was broken, gardening or cataloging his varied collections with music on a low hum in the background.His memory will be forever cherished by his devoted children, Alana and Russ, son-in-law Sam, granddaughters, Jessica (Dereck Rogala), Danielle (Michaela Pease) and Nicole (Cole Sheldon) Dion and grandsons, Ben, Nate, and Will Osher. Due to Covid restrictions, he was never able to hold his first great grandchild Sophie Mae. He also leaves behind his two loving sisters, Joyce O'Keefe and Lorraine Carlson, and many adored and beloved nieces and nephews. He had a special place in his heart for Paul Fournier who lost his father at a young age, and cherished his lifelong friendships with the Degnan and McMaster families, Peter O'Keefe, Jim Howard and many friends and neighbors in Maine.The family would like to thank his personal care coordinator Laura Dube, her caregivers at Laura's Guardian Angels, and the staff at Brookdale Eddy Pond and Christopher House for the care he received. Lastly, the attention shown by his hospice nurse Michelle Bowles and all the caring providers at Care Central Hospice in the last year of his life embodied the definition of compassionate care.A private graveside service will be held at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Care Central VNA & Hospice, 191 Pakachoag St. Auburn, MA 01501. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.